Pak opener Abid Ali cleared of concussion, to return to training on Wednesday

Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has been cleared of concussion a day after he was struck on the helmet while fielding during an intra-squad warm-up game ahead of the upcoming Test series against England starting next month.

Abid was fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the match on Sunday afternoon.

A Pakistan Cricket Board statement said that Abid has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said that Abid, who has been rested for the remainder of the match, is doing fine and will return to training on Wednesday. He said, “Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan, which has also returned normal.”

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the series in England. The opening Test begins at Old Trafford, Manchester on August 5.