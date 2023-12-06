MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan captain Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up

Masood was unbeaten on 156, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 15:38 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, Masood came to the crease when opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for nine. (FILE PHOTO)
After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister's XI, Masood came to the crease when opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for nine. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, Masood came to the crease when opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for nine. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hit an unbeaten 156 on Wednesday in a warm-up match in Canberra ahead of their three-Test series against Australia.

After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, he came to the crease when opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for nine.

Masood batted for the rest of the day, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture.

Sarfaraz Ahmed made 41 and star batter Babar Azam, who stood down as captain in all formats of the game after their disastrous one-day World Cup, hit 40.

WATCH: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim out obstructing the field in second Test against New Zealand

Australia’s bowlers laboured on a flat pitch at Manuka Oval with speedster Jordan Buckingham the pick with 3-63.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who has been sidelined from the Test side by Mitchell Marsh, did not turn his arm.

It proved a long day in the field for aspiring Australian Test openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw, who are vying to replace David Warner when he retires from the longer format after the Pakistan series.

The visitor meets Australia in three Tests -- in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney -- from December 14.

