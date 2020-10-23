Cricket Cricket Pakistan moves Zimbabwe T20s from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to air pollution The three games, originally slated to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10. Reuters 23 October, 2020 23:05 IST Pakistan cricketers warm up during a training camp at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore (File Photo). - Twitter Reuters 23 October, 2020 23:05 IST Pakistan's three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe next month has been shifted to Rawalpindi over health concerns due to Lahore's deteriorating air quality, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.The three matches, originally scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.READ | MI vs CSK: Chennai loses five wickets in Powerplay for the first time in IPL history “The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in a statement.Earlier this month, the PCB also shifted the three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons.Meanwhile, the last four Pakistan Super League matches, including the final, were moved from Lahore to Karachi. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos