Kapil Dev stable after heart surgery

India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty here on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted.

The 61-year-old complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department.

“Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.”

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra, a friend of Kapil, earlier told PTI that the iconic cricketer is doing fine.

“He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak,” Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.

Unverified reports stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had suffered a heart attack. However, a source close to Kapil said, “The heart attack was a rumour. He is absolutely fine.”

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India’s current captain Virat Kohli.

“Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji,” he said.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always,” added India batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

“To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps,” read a tweet from Kapil’s former teammate Madan Lal.

One of India’s greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

He is the only player in cricket’s history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.