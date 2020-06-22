Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Three Pakistan cricketers test positive ahead of England tour Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for coronavirus and their participation in Pakistan's tour of England looks doubtful. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 22:24 IST Shadab Khan and three other players tested positive for coronavirus. - AP Photo Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 22:24 IST Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for coronavirus and their chances of touring England in August looks doubtful.Pakistan Cricket Board release said that the three players had shown no symptoms until tests were done in Rawalpindi on Sunday.The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three cricketers who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation. Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos