COVID-19: Three Pakistan cricketers test positive ahead of England tour

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for coronavirus and their participation in Pakistan's tour of England looks doubtful.

22 June, 2020 22:24 IST

Shadab Khan and three other players tested positive for coronavirus.   -  AP Photo

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for coronavirus and their chances of touring England in August looks doubtful.

Pakistan Cricket Board release said that the three players had shown no symptoms until tests were done in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three cricketers who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases  

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday.

