Pakistan gets UAE approval to stage PSL matches in Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday it had received approval from the United Arab Emirates government to stage the remaining 20 matches of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The board's flagship tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven individuals, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19.

The date and details of the matches will be announced later after consultation with the franchise owners, the PCB said.

"We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a board statement.

"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course."