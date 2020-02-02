Under-19 World Cup 2020: Pakistan's road to the semifinal

A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rival India.

READ| India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record

Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad created controversy when he ran out Huraira at the non-striker's end, whipping the bails off in his delivery stride with the opener having left his crease. But the mankading incident didn't deter Pakistan's confidence as it cantered to an easy win. Here's the team's road to the semifinal.

READ| Under-19 World Cup 2020: India's road to the semifinal