Cricket Cricket Under-19 World Cup 2020: Pakistan's road to the semifinal Pakistan reached the Under-19 World Cup semifinal, after it beat Afghanistan in Benoni on January 31, 2020. Here's how it got there. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 13:06 IST Pakistan team celebrates its win over Afghanistan in the quarterfinal. - Twitter @cricketworldcup A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rival India.READ| India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad created controversy when he ran out Huraira at the non-striker's end, whipping the bails off in his delivery stride with the opener having left his crease. But the mankading incident didn't deter Pakistan's confidence as it cantered to an easy win. Here's the team's road to the semifinal.READ| Under-19 World Cup 2020: India's road to the semifinal Paksitan U19 vs Scotland U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 19 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 7 wickets (with 230 balls remaining)Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 22 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 38 wickets (with 53 balls remaining)Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 24 2020: No ResultPakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, at Benoni, Super League Quarterfinal 4, Jan 31 2020: Pakistan U19 won by 6 wickets