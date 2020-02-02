Cricket Cricket Under-19 World Cup 2020: India's road to the semifinal India reached the Under-19 World Cup semifinal, after it beat Australia in the at Potchefstroom on January 28, 2020. Here’s how it got there. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 11:17 IST Kartik Tyagi pushed Australia on the backfoot, picking two wickets in the first over of the run chase. - ICC Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 11:17 IST Defending champion India marched into the Super League semis with a convincing 74-run victory against Australia in the first quarterfinal at Potchefstroom. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his third fifty in four World Cup games and along with all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, was instrumental in lifting India to an eventually match winning total. Ankolekar provided a flourishing finish for India, reaching his half-century with a six in the last over.READ| India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record And India's right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi then took three wickets in his first two overs to put Australia on the backfoot, setting his team on course for a big win. As the Indian Colts brace up for their semifinal challenge against arch-rival Pakistan, we take a look how the India U-19s got there.India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 19 2020: India U19 won by 90 runsIndia U19 vs Japan U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 21 2020: India U19 won by 10 wickets (with 271 balls remaining)India U19 vs NZ U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 24 2020: India U19 won by 44 runs (D/L method)India U19 vs Australia U19, at Potchefstroom, Super League Quarterfinal 1, Jan 28 2020: India U19 won by 74 runs Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.