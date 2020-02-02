Under-19 World Cup 2020: India's road to the semifinal

Defending champion India marched into the Super League semis with a convincing 74-run victory against Australia in the first quarterfinal at Potchefstroom.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his third fifty in four World Cup games and along with all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, was instrumental in lifting India to an eventually match winning total. Ankolekar provided a flourishing finish for India, reaching his half-century with a six in the last over.

And India's right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi then took three wickets in his first two overs to put Australia on the backfoot, setting his team on course for a big win. As the Indian Colts brace up for their semifinal challenge against arch-rival Pakistan, we take a look how the India U-19s got there.