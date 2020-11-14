Cricket

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans players pay tribute to Dean Jones

Before the first match began, the players stood in the shape of a 'D' to pay their homage to Jones - who was the head coach of Karachi Kings.

Mumbai 14 November, 2020 16:16 IST

The Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans players pay tribute to Dean Jones.   -  Twitter

As the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got underway in Karachi on Saturday, the players of Karachi Kings Multan Sultans paid tribute to former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai in September.

 

Before the first match began, the players stood in the shape of a 'D' to pay their homage to Jones - who was earlier the head coach of Karachi Kings. The organisers also put up a message in the giant screen, which read: "Forever in Our hearts, Deano..."

READ: Family bids farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCG

In 2019, Karachi Kings announced Jones - who had previously led Islamabad United to two titles - as its head coach, but after his demise, Wasim Akram has taken charge as the interim coach.

Jones died at 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hotel in Mumbai where he was working as a TV pundit for a local broadcaster for the Indian Premier League.

