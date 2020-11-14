Cricket Cricket PSL 2020: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans players pay tribute to Dean Jones Before the first match began, the players stood in the shape of a 'D' to pay their homage to Jones - who was the head coach of Karachi Kings. Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 November, 2020 16:16 IST The Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans players pay tribute to Dean Jones. - Twitter Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 November, 2020 16:16 IST As the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got underway in Karachi on Saturday, the players of Karachi Kings Multan Sultans paid tribute to former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai in September. Forever in our hearts, Deano #HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK pic.twitter.com/jx1eg4kk5d— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2020 Before the first match began, the players stood in the shape of a 'D' to pay their homage to Jones - who was earlier the head coach of Karachi Kings. The organisers also put up a message in the giant screen, which read: "Forever in Our hearts, Deano..."READ: Family bids farewell to Dean Jones with lap of MCGIn 2019, Karachi Kings announced Jones - who had previously led Islamabad United to two titles - as its head coach, but after his demise, Wasim Akram has taken charge as the interim coach.Jones died at 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hotel in Mumbai where he was working as a TV pundit for a local broadcaster for the Indian Premier League. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos