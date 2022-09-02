TOSS: Hong Kong wins the toss and elects to bowl. Both teams are unchanged.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong Playing XI: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Pakistan and Hong Kong will face off in a must-win Asia Cup Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Friday. The winner of the game will progress to the Super 4 stage, along with Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka, who have already qualified for the last four.

Toss and match result in previous Asia Cup meeting: Pakistan won by eight wickets. Pakistan lost the toss. (2018)

Pakistan Toss Results - Last 10 T20Is

Pakistan results after winning toss: Matches won 3/3; Matches lost 0/3

Pakistan results after losing toss: Matches won 4/7; Matches lost 3/7

Hong Kong Toss Results - Last 10 T20Is

Hong Kong results after winning toss: Matches won 4/8; Matches lost 4/8

Hong Kong results after losing toss: Matches won 2/2; Matches lost 0/2

Hong Kong lost by two wickets. Hong Kong won the toss. (Bulawayo; July 2022) ⦿ Hong Kong won by six wickets. Hong Kong lost the toss. (Bangkok; March 2020)