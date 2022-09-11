Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers between the teams.
Last Asia Cup meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Dubai; September 2022)
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 22
Pakistan won: 13
Sri Lanka won: 9
Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Dubai; September 2022)
Last five meetings: PAK won - 1; SL won - 4
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP (T20)
Matches played: 2
Pakistan won: 1
Sri Lanka won: 1
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP (ODI)
Matches played: 14
Pakistan won: 4
Sri Lanka won: 10
Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Mirpur; March 2014)
Last five meetings: PAK won 1; SL won 4
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN IN T20IS
Highest score (SL): 211/3 (20) - Sri Lanka won by 24 runs (Dubai; December 2013)
Lowest score (SL): 99 all out (19.2) - Sri Lanka lost by 23 runs (Hambantota; June 2012)
Highest score (PAK): 189/6 (20) - Pakistan won by 33 runs (Johannesburg; September 2007)
Lowest score (PAK): 95 all out (17.4) - Pakistan lost by 37 runs (Hambantota; June 2012)
MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN T20IS
|Batters
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|100s/50s
|Shoaib Malik (PAK)
|16
|397
|39.70
|124.06
|57
|0/2
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|15
|331
|30.09
|156.13
|54*
|0/3
|Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|14
|323
|26.91
|115.77
|75*
|0/1
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|10
|254
|31.75
|131.60
|64*
|0/1
|Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)
|13
|209
|19.00
|98.12
|42
|0/0
MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Strike Rate
|Lasith Malinga (SL)
|16
|16
|7.28
|19.18
|3/17
|15.8
|Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
|9
|14
|6.30
|16.21
|3/18
|15.4
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|15
|14
|5.75
|23.00
|3/18
|24.0
|Umar Gul (PAK)
|8
|13
|7.23
|15.30
|4/13
|12.6
|Thisara Perera (SL)
|12
|12
|7.86
|24.91
|3/24
|19.0
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP 2022 FINAL?
The Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network on Sunday, September 11. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.