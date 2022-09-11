Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers between the teams.

Last Asia Cup meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Dubai; September 2022)

PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 22 Pakistan won: 13 Sri Lanka won: 9 Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Dubai; September 2022) Last five meetings: PAK won - 1; SL won - 4 PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP (T20) Matches played: 2 Pakistan won: 1 Sri Lanka won: 1 PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP (ODI) Matches played: 14 Pakistan won: 4 Sri Lanka won: 10 Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Mirpur; March 2014) Last five meetings: PAK won 1; SL won 4

SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN IN T20IS Highest score (SL): 211/3 (20) - Sri Lanka won by 24 runs (Dubai; December 2013) Lowest score (SL): 99 all out (19.2) - Sri Lanka lost by 23 runs (Hambantota; June 2012) Highest score (PAK): 189/6 (20) - Pakistan won by 33 runs (Johannesburg; September 2007) Lowest score (PAK): 95 all out (17.4) - Pakistan lost by 37 runs (Hambantota; June 2012)

MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN T20IS

Batters Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Shoaib Malik (PAK) 16 397 39.70 124.06 57 0/2 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 15 331 30.09 156.13 54* 0/3 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 14 323 26.91 115.77 75* 0/1 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 10 254 31.75 131.60 64* 0/1 Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 13 209 19.00 98.12 42 0/0

MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Strike Rate Lasith Malinga (SL) 16 16 7.28 19.18 3/17 15.8 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 9 14 6.30 16.21 3/18 15.4 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 15 14 5.75 23.00 3/18 24.0 Umar Gul (PAK) 8 13 7.23 15.30 4/13 12.6 Thisara Perera (SL) 12 12 7.86 24.91 3/24 19.0