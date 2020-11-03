Cricket Cricket Muzarabani helps Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan via Super Over Blessing Muzarabani scalped a couple of wickets in the Super Over as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the third ODI. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 21:03 IST Blessing Muzarabani (right) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Khushdil Shah. - AP Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 21:03 IST Blessing Muzarabani scalped a couple of wickets in the Super Over as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the third ODI. Batting first, Zimbabwe rode on Sean Williams' unbeaten 118 to reach 278-6. In reply, Babar Azam hammered 125 and Wahab Riaz scored 52, but that was not enough as the home team could only reavh 278-9 in 50 overs. Muzarabani scalped a five-for.In the Super Over, Pakistan lost two wickets for two runs. Chasing a easy target, Zimbabwe won the game in just three balls.More to follow... Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos