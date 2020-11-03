Cricket

Muzarabani helps Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan via Super Over

Blessing Muzarabani scalped a couple of wickets in the Super Over as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the third ODI.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 November, 2020 21:03 IST

Blessing Muzarabani (right) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Khushdil Shah.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 November, 2020 21:03 IST

Blessing Muzarabani scalped a couple of wickets in the Super Over as Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the third ODI.

Batting first, Zimbabwe rode on Sean Williams' unbeaten 118 to reach 278-6. In reply, Babar Azam hammered 125 and Wahab Riaz scored 52, but that was not enough as the home team could only reavh 278-9 in 50 overs. Muzarabani scalped a five-for.

In the Super Over, Pakistan lost two wickets for two runs. Chasing a easy target, Zimbabwe won the game in just three balls.

More to follow...

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos