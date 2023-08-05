MagazineBuy Print

Cummins played Oval Ashes Test with suspected broken wrist, could miss ODI series vs India

Mitchell Marsh is expected to lead in Cummins’ absence. The all-rounder is also in contention to be named Australia’s T20 skipper.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 16:28 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Cricket Australia is yet to reveal the details of Cummins’ injured left wrist.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket Australia is yet to reveal the details of Cummins' injured left wrist. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cricket Australia is yet to reveal the details of Cummins’ injured left wrist. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia skipper Pat Cummins could miss the three-match ODI series against India next month, having played the fifth Ashes Test with a suspected broken wrist.

Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to reveal the details of Cummins’ injured left wrist.

The men from Down Under will fly to India for the ODI series, which is slated to begin on September 22 in Mohali.

However, “two sources with knowledge of the matter but not authorised to speak publicly say medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture,” according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australian pace spearhead had injured his wrist on the opening day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval last week. He had played the remainder of the Test with a heavily-strapped wrist, and while the injury did not appear to impede Cummins’ bowling, the skipper’s discomfort while batting was evident.

However, after playing six Tests in two months, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, Cummins was expected to take some time off.

CA is likely to announce the squads for Australia’s upcoming white-ball assignments, that includes the tour of South Africa and India, next week.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to lead in Cummins’ absence. The all-rounder is also in contention to be named Australia’s T20 skipper.

Star batter Steve Smith had captained Australia in Cummins’ absence in India earlier this year.

Australia is scheduled to play three T20Is and five ODIs against South Africa, starting August 30, following which it will travel to India for the ODIs.

