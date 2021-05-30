Cummins to not return for IPL resumption in UAE - report

The resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was given yet another blow after reports emerged that Australian pacer Pat Cummins would not be heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the remaining matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins had already made it clear that he would not be taking part in the remaining matches of the IPL. However, no reason was given behind his decision.

"David Warner and Pat Cummins could be rested from the West Indies tour because of family reasons - others could follow after a draining year in several bubbles - and Cummins, despite a multimillion-dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," stated the report.

ALSO READ | Anderson says England could adopt rotation policy in India series

The suspended 14th edition of the IPL is likely to be played in UAE in the September 15 to October 15 window with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) looking at a 25-day window for the cash-rich league.

The BCCI on Saturday announced it will complete the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE.