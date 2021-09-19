PCB approached SLC, BCB but no series is possible at present - CEO Wasim Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached out to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for a short series in Pakistan to make up for the cancellation of New Zealand's tour, but since players from both nations had prior commitments, no series could be planned.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) showed a willingness to play in Pakistan, but there was little time for those boards to send their teams.

"Our chairman spoke to them and explored the possibility of short tours and they were very receptive but they pointed out it was very difficult for them to change their already confirmed plans and also some of their players were dispersed," he said.

"They showed a strong willingness but because of the short time frame it was not possible for them to put in place a tour as they had prior plans for the World Cup," he said.

New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security threat, hours before the first One-Day International in Rawalpindi was set to begin.

The Kiwis have reached Dubai after taking a chartered flight out of Islamabad.

'A real problem'

Wasim Khan also ruled out any possibility of a boycott of the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand but made it clear that they believed New Zealand had treated Pakistan with disrespect and left scars by unilaterally abandoning the tour.

The cricketing fraternity from around the world expressed shock and disappointment over New Zealand's unilateral decision to abandon the tour of Pakistan hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qEvcRTxn24 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2021

"We have a real problem in world cricket if perceived threats can’t be discussed at the Government-to-Government or Intelligence level and teams can abandon a tour unilaterally," he said.

ALSO READ - Williamson: Hope NZ's pulling out doesn't have lasting impact on Pakistan's cricket

He confirmed Pakistan would be taking up the issue of inequality in world cricket at the International Cricket Council level. According to him, there had to be a level-playing field for all member countries.

"Since it is a bilateral series, there is little hope of getting any compensation from New Zealand cricket unless we go to a dispute resolution committee. What we can do is ensure at the ICC board level that such things don't happen again. We are going to have full dialogue and discussion with them about the processes in place for such situations," he said.