Prabhakar writes to BCCI president Ganguly seeking release of Benevolent Fund

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has approached BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to release the Benevolent Fund due to him from 2004 and also include him in the ex-cricketers’ pension scheme.

Citing the example of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who received his dues recently, Prabhakar hoped Ganguly would consider his case on the same grounds. “Why am I being denied what I deserve,” asked Prabhakar.

Prabhakar pointed out, “I have served the BCCI ban which was lifted in November 2005. After lifting of the ban I have held various coaching assignments with Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. I was also bowling coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team.”

Falling on deaf ears

Claiming to have approached the Board many times, Prabhakar wrote, “I had sent a request letter to the BCCI (in 2006) for release of my Benevolent Fund and also requested to include me under the Pension Scheme for the ex-cricketers against my DDCA Membership No. P-116. I have been running from pillar to post to get my dues and writing request letters to the DDCA and the BCCI.”

Prabhakar, who played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs, bemoaned, “I must say that the treatment I am getting as a former international cricketer is not good. Being a cricketer, I expect you will take up my cause on a priority basis. It is against the spirit of the law as I was allowed to participate in cricketing activities after the ban was lifted but my Benevolent Fund has not been released.”