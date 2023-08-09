Prithvi Shaw hits first hundred for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup

India batter Prithvi Shaw smashed his first century for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday.

Shaw reached the mark off just 81 deliveries with 14 fours and two sixes in his third outing for the Northants, who opted to bat first. He then became the second Indian after Cheteshwar Pujara to record a 150-plus score in the tournament, off 103 balls.

The Mumbaikar then converted it into a record-breaking 129-ball double hundred.

The 23-year-old ended a two-year drought to record his ninth List A century, his previous ton coming in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal for Mumbai in March 2021.

Shaw, who has featured in 56 List A games, has racked up over 2700 runs with 20 fifty-plus scores and a 50-plus average.

Shaw had been dismissed hitwicket on 34 on his Northants debut last week against Gloucestershire.