PSL 2021 match postponed after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

A Pakistan Super League game was postponed on Monday after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in isolation.

Ahmed’s club, Islamabad United, was due to meet Quetta Gladiators, but the Pakistan Cricket Board first postponed the game by two hours before rescheduling it for Tuesday. “One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago,” Islamabad said in a statement.

The PCB said all remaining members of Islamabad United have tested negative.

In his only appearance in the PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.

It’s the first COVID-19 positive test in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league, which began on February 20.

On February 21, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and head coach Daren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their squad after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols was accepted by the PCB.

Riaz and Sammy breached the team’s bio-secure bubble on February 19 when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble. But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.