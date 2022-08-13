Cricket

Pujara’s slams 107 off 79 for Sussex in Royal London One-Day Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s batting mainstay in Tests, slammed three fours and a six in the 45th over off medium pacer Liam Norwell.

PTI
NEW DELHI 13 August, 2022 11:32 IST
NEW DELHI 13 August, 2022 11:32 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex in action during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex in action during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s batting mainstay in Tests, slammed three fours and a six in the 45th over off medium pacer Liam Norwell.

Star India batter Cheteshwar Pujara cracked 22 runs in an over en route to his scintillating 107 off 79 balls for his county side Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup in Birmingham.

However, Pujara’s innings went in vain as Sussex fell short by four runs while chasing Warwickshire’s 310 for six on Friday.

Pujara, India’s batting mainstay in Tests, looked in ominous touch as he slammed three fours and a six in the 45th over off medium pacer Liam Norwell to keep Sussex in the chase.

Overall, Pujara smashed seven fours and two sixes during his innings. He was dismissed in the first ball of the 49th over by Oliver Hannon-Dalby as Sussex finished at 306 for seven.

Pandya snaps three wickets

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who turned up for Warwickshire, played an important role in his side’s win as he made amends for his two-ball duck with a three-wicket haul.

Pandya took the wickets of Ali Orr (81), Tom Clark (30) and Delray Rawlins (11) to return with figures of 10-0-51-3.

Earlier, Robert Yates hit a 111-ball 114, while Will Rhodes (76) and Michael Burgess (58) cracked fifties to take Warwickshire to a 300-plus total.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us