UAE T20 League: R Sridhar takes charge as Sharjah franchise’s director of cricket

Former India fielding coach R. Sridhar has been roped in as the director of cricket for the Sharjah franchise of the UAE T20 League.

The team is owned by Capri Global and Sridhar, who had a long stint with the Indian team until last year, will be in-charge of the cricket operations for the franchise.

Last month, Capri Global announced an association with Coaching Beyond, a premier cricket coaching institute run by Ravi Shastri, B. Arun and Sridhar, to look after the cricket operations of the franchise. And, representing Coaching Beyond, Sridhar will oversee as the director of cricket and will be in-charge of the operations.

“It’s a great opportunity as I am interacting with a lot more people and there is a lot of learning in terms of dealing with the cricket operations, appointment of coaches, support staff and other aspects,” Sridhar told Sportstar.

“Coaching is something I do day in and day out and at Coaching Beyond, we work with a lot of young cricketers. But this role is completely different and I am loving it. Of course, it is a huge challenge with so much cricket being played around the world and the goalpost always moving in terms of players availability, dates of bilateral series clashing with the tournament and all that. I am enjoying it,” the seasoned coach said.

Coaching Beyond recently launched its high-performance cricket academy in Hyderabad and plans to launch its second project in Chennai shortly. Under the guidance of Shastri, Arun and Sridhar, the coaching platform provides performance-driven coaching and training education to individuals, teams and coaches. And while announcing the partnership, Capri Global’s director Rajesh Sharma had said, “Mr Sridhar’s experience as a player and coach is almost unrivaled and his strategic insights, coaching approach and collaborative style will be invaluable for the franchise.”

The six-team franchise league, scheduled to begin in January next year, has attracted several big brands - including the Glazers family, Reliance, Adani, Knight Riders and GMR.