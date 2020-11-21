Cricket Cricket Raghunath Chandorkar, India's oldest living first-class cricketer, turns 100 Raghunath Chandorkar, who featured in seven first class games for Maharashtra and Bombay, turned 100 on Saturday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 November, 2020 13:34 IST Born in Karjat in 1920, Chandorkar played for Maharashtra and Bombay between 1943 and 1950-51. - Twitter Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 November, 2020 13:34 IST Raghunath Chandorkar, who featured in seven first class games for Maharashtra and Bombay, turned 100 on Saturday, becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays.Born in Karjat in 1920, Chandorkar played for Maharashtra between 1943-44 and 1946-47. He later played for Bombay in 1950-51. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored 155 runs in seven games. READ: Remembering Vasant Raiji - A man of principles and punctualityProf. DB Deodhar (1892-1993) and Vasant Raiji (1920-2020) are the other Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos