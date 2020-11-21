Raghunath Chandorkar, India's oldest living first-class cricketer, turns 100

Raghunath Chandorkar, who featured in seven first class games for Maharashtra and Bombay, turned 100 on Saturday, becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays.

Born in Karjat in 1920, Chandorkar played for Maharashtra between 1943-44 and 1946-47. He later played for Bombay in 1950-51. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored 155 runs in seven games.

Prof. DB Deodhar (1892-1993) and Vasant Raiji (1920-2020) are the other Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays.