Rahul Dravid launches autobiography of CABI president Mahantesh

The autobiography of G.K. Mahantesh, president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and president of World Blind Cricket (WBC), was released by former India captain Rahul Dravid on Thursday.

The book titled ‘Eye Opener’ — co-authored by veteran cricket journalist Satish Viswanathan — follows the story of the visually-challenged Mahantesh.

Apart from his long association with blind cricket, Mahantesh is also the Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

In a virtual conference, Dravid said, “It is a great story of what can be achieved if you have an extraordinary vision. Mahantesh has made a difference to the lives of many through blind cricket and the Samarthanam Trust.”

Dravid recalled his association as the brand ambassador of the Blind T20 World Cup. “It is easy to organise a big event like the IPL, as it is backed by unlimited resources. But this was not the case with the Blind World Cup. It required extraordinary vision and courage from Mahantesh and CABI to organise an event with limited finances," Dravid said.

Mahantesh said that he did not consider being visually challenged as a hurdle, but as motivation to help others with similar disabilities.

Satish Viswanathan and G.K. Mahantesh (right). - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The autobiography, published by Notion Press, released on the birthday of the late S.P. Nagesh, his close friend and Co-Founder of Samarthanam.

Viswanathan stated that he spent considerable time with Mahantesh to get a full view of his life. “It took me to a new world,” he said.

Mahantesh's mentor K.R. Rajendra and Subu Kota, President of Samarthanam USA, were also part of the virtual launch.