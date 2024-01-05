MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Rahul Singh Gahlaut hammers first double century of the season against Nagaland

On the opening day of India’s premier domestic tournament, Rahul smashed a brilliant 214 off 157 deliveries, and his knock was stitched with nine sixes and 23 boundaries.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 13:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad batsman Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed a double century on the opening day of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R. Ragu | The Hindu

Hyderabad batsman Rahul Singh Gahlaut became the first batsman to hit a double century in this season of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Nagaland.

On the opening day of India’s premier domestic tournament, Rahul smashed a brilliant 214 off 157 deliveries, and his knock was stitched with nine sixes and 23 boundaries.

Rahul, who earlier played for Services, hammered the second fastest First-Class century off 143 balls, reaching the milestone with a six. It was his first Ranji Trophy appearance for Hyderabad. Ravi Shastri’s 123-ball double century for Bombay against Baroda at the Wankhede stadium still holds the Indian record.

Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium. However, its decision backfired as Hyderabad rode on Rahul’s brilliance with Tanmay Agarwal notching a sublime 109- ball 80.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard

Such was the batting display and dominance that the Tilak Varma-led side crossed the 350-run mark just after the Lunch break.

Tilak, meanwhile, has hammered an unbeaten run-a-ball half-century.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

