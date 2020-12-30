Cricket Cricket Tripathi to lead Maharashtra, Jadhav and Ruturaj in squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced that Rahul Tripathi will lead the state side in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. PTI 30 December, 2020 18:36 IST Rahul Tripathi will lead Maharashtra, while Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Satyajeet Bachhav are also part of the squad (File Photo). - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR PTI 30 December, 2020 18:36 IST Flamboyant top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will kick off the new Indian domestic season next month.The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced the squad through a media release.READ | Boucher backs top six batsmen for second Test versus Sri Lanka Apart from Tripathi, India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and promising opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, have been included in the squad as well.Left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav is the only notable name in the bowling department, which comprises relatively new faces.Maharashtra is placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Uttarakhand. All of its league stage matches will be played in Vadodara. The tournament begins from January 10.THE SQUAD: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos