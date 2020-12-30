Tripathi to lead Maharashtra, Jadhav and Ruturaj in squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Flamboyant top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will kick off the new Indian domestic season next month.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced the squad through a media release.

Apart from Tripathi, India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and promising opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, have been included in the squad as well.

Left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav is the only notable name in the bowling department, which comprises relatively new faces.

Maharashtra is placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Uttarakhand. All of its league stage matches will be played in Vadodara. The tournament begins from January 10.