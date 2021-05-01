Rajasthan Cricket Association offers Sawai Mansingh Stadium as COVID-19 facility

The Rajasthan Cricket Association has offered to turn the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur into a Covid-19 facility.

RCA has offered the north and south buildings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RCA Academy and the indoor stadium for setting up a Covid care centre.

"The campus of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is situated in the centre of the city, due to which it ensures easy access for the people. Fortunately, the capacity of the campus is also huge because of which it is capable of accommodating a good number of persons who need healthcare and medical attention," stated Vaibhav Gehlot, President RCA, in the mail addressed to the State government.

Rajasthan has reported 17,652 new Covid-19 cases, 160 deaths and 11,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state's overall caseload has climbed to 6,15,653 while deaths have surged to 4,399.