Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 retention: RR full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

15 November, 2022 19:05 IST
Here is the full list of players retained and released by IPL 2022 finallist Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The inaugural IPL champion and 2022 runner-up will be led by skipper Sanju Samson. It has released nine players and retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Rajasthan has released five overseas players in James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Anunay Singh, Karun Nair, Shubham Garhwal and Tejas Baroka make up the other releases.

Samson’s men will have INR 13.2 crore left in the purse post the retentions. Rajasthan can fill up four overseas slots at the player auction.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Rajasthan Royals retained squad
Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa
Released players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka
Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 4

