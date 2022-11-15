The Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The inaugural IPL champion and 2022 runner-up will be led by skipper Sanju Samson. It has released nine players and retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Rajasthan has released five overseas players in James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Anunay Singh, Karun Nair, Shubham Garhwal and Tejas Baroka make up the other releases.

Samson’s men will have INR 13.2 crore left in the purse post the retentions. Rajasthan can fill up four overseas slots at the player auction.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.