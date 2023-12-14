MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Captain Deepak Hooda’s colossal 180 takes Rajasthan to final

Reduced to 23 for three while chasing 283, Hooda and Karan Lamba’s 255-run partnership ensured the margin of victory belied Rajasthan’s initial struggles. 

Published : Dec 14, 2023 21:47 IST , Rajkot - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda in action during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023
Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda in action during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda in action during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/ The Hindu

Skipper Deepak Hooda’s (180, 128b, 19x4, 5x6) fire and Karan Lamba’s (73 n.o., 112b, 7x4) ice combined to snuff out Karnataka’s challenge as Rajasthan booked its first Vijay Hazare Trophy final berth since 2006-07 with a six-wicket win at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday. 

Reduced to 23 for three while chasing 283, Hooda and Lamba’s 255-run partnership ensured the margin of victory belied Rajasthan’s initial struggles. 

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7

Hooda used his feet with expertise, stepping out and getting in line of the ball by shuffling across to throw the bowlers off their lengths. 

After getting to a 54-ball fifty by pulling J. Suchith’s long hop for a six, Hooda launched K. Gowtham for a six over long-on and then cut through covers off the backfoot for a four in the same over. 

Hooda’s hundred came off 85 balls in an over where he toyed with Manoj Bhandage, shuffling across to flick one off his pads before giving the medium pacer the charge to turn a good length ball into a half-volley. 

Lamba, meanwhile, rotated the strike and didn’t refrain from slashing when offered room outside off. 

Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda and Karan Lamba running between the wicket in during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday
Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda and Karan Lamba running between the wicket in during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda and Karan Lamba running between the wicket in during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/ The Hindu

Hooda struck a discordant note when he pulled a short one from Gowtham into the hands of deep square-leg with Rajasthan five runs adrift of victory, but Karnataka’s fate was sealed by then. 

Earlier, after workhorses R. Samarth and Mayank Agarwal failed to fire, Abhinav Manohar (91, 80b, 10x4, 3x6) and Bhandage (63, 39b, 3x4, 5x6) spared the four-time champion the blushes with a 95-run partnership off 68 balls. 

Manohar didn’t curb his natural instincts despite Karnataka stuttering at 87 for four. He struck with vehemence and the sound of bat on ball resonated across the empty stands like the knell for Rajasthan. 

He was particularly severe on Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar, who missed their lengths after bowling tight opening spells. 

Manohar was the aggressor in an 89-run alliance with Manish Pandey for the fifth wicket that marked a shift in momentum. However, the tide turned in Karnataka’s favour when Bhandage joined Manohar. 

The stocky left-hander made an impression off the second ball he faced – slog sweeping Kukna Ajay Singh for a six. He picked the lengths early, pulling the short stuff from both spinners and pacers in front of square and down the ground. 

Bhandage got to his fifty off just 30 balls and eclipsed Manohar, who managed only 25 off 26 balls in the last 10 overs, which proved costly eventually. 

The scores:  
Karnataka 282/8 in 50 overs (Abhinav Manohar 91, Manoj Bhandage 63) lost to Rajasthan 283/4 in 43.4 overs (Deepak Hooda 180, Karan Lamba 73 n.o.) by six wickets.

