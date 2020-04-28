Cricket Cricket Ramiz Raja, Mpumelelo Mbangwa suggest jail time for match-fixing Ramiz Raja expressed his displeasure after Umar Akmal was found guilty after he failed to report corrupt approaches and was handed a three-year ban. PTI Karachi 28 April, 2020 14:01 IST Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza suggested jail term for match-fixing. - TWITTER PTI Karachi 28 April, 2020 14:01 IST Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said criminalising match-fixing can be a “useful deterrent” to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media. Sunil Gavaskar: Much more to life than sports “This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He’s (Akmal) quite high profile, isn’t he? Do you think jail time would win the war?” Mbangwa tweeted.In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match-fixing.“Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It’s like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I,” Raja tweeted. Data: Highs and lows of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.“So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing,” he tweeted. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos