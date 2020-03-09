Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 LIVE: Bengal bowlers aim to press advantage

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's day two LIVE blog from the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Day 1 Highlights:

It was a great start to the final as both teams shared the honours at Stumps on Day one. Saurashtra began on a strong note with Harvik Desai and Avi Barot giving their team a good start. However, Bengal bounced back in the second session by picking Harvik and got the breakthrough they wanted. Fifties from Barok and Vishvaraj Jadeja propped up Saurashtra but Bengal once again crawled back by packing off both the half-centurions. While Arpit Vasavada held one end, Sheldon Jackson perished, an unwell Cheteshwar Pujara walked back and Chetan Sakariya perished at close. With 206/5, Bengal will hope to make further inroads, while Saurashtra frets on Pujara's illness.

Here's how the day one unfolded. On an unhelpful pitch for the bowlers, Bengal fought well to keep Saurashtra in check. Here's how our reporter Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya summed up the day's play.

Playing XIs: Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Gharami.

