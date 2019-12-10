Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Juneja's 94 helps Gujarat eke out first-innings lead

Walking in at three down, Gujarat's Manpreet Juneja made a 145-ball 94 and put together a 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Rujul Bhatt, who himself made 65 off 134 balls.

The pair joined hands with Gujarat in a precarious situation at 99 for four and trailing Hyderabad by 134 more runs. Juneja hit 16 fours and one six in his knock, while Bhatt hit four fours.

When the pair was separated by Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj, Gujrat had taken a 15-run lead. The team would go on to add 47 more runs before stumps while losing four more wickets to finish the day 295 for nine and with an overall lead of 62.

With two more days left, it's possible that the match could produce a result. For now, Gujarat is in the ascendancy having eke out a first-innings lead.