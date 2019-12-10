Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Satish century gives Vidarbha lead

Ganesh Satish cracked his 13th century (113 batting, 240b, 16x4) in first-class cricket to help Vidarbha score 268 for four in reply to Andhra’s first innings total of 211 on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Tuesday.

Satish reached the three-figure mark in style with a boundary and then followed up with a cover drive to the fence off pacer Bandaru Ayyappa.

More importantly, he strung together a 184-run stand for the fourth wicket with an equally impressive Mohit Kale (82, 193b, 9x4) to make it a truly forgetful for the Hanuma Vihari-led Andhra team.

Drawing from his long, 12-year first-class experience, Satish on the way to his century ensured that Kale too grew in confidence. However, when Kale looked good for a century, he was trapped lbw by left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen in the 90th over of the innings.

Earlier, Stephen, who was the pick of the bowlers dismissed Vidarbha captain and opener Faiz Fazal (15) cheaply and the record-holder Wasim Jaffer for a rare duck in first-class cricket.

It turned out to be a disappointing bowling display by Andhra in the face of a disciplined approach by Satish and Kale.