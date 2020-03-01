Ranji Trophy semifinals, Day 3 LIVE Score: Bengal aims to extend lead over Karnataka

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the two semifinal contests.

STUMPS, DAY TWO (Overnight scores) In Kolkata : Bengal 312 (Majumdar 149 n.o.) and 72 for 4 leads Karnataka 122 (Porel 5 for 39) by 262 runs. In Rajkot : Gujarat 119 for 6 trails Saurashtra 304 (Jackson 103, Nagwaswalla 5 for 81) by 185 runs.

UPDATES

Bengal vs Karnataka | While negotiating a short delivery from Ronit More, Sudip Chatterjee trods on to his stumps. The bails are down, but the umpire goes upstairs to check for the no ball. And it is a no ball.

It's the second time in the innings that a batsman been let off this way. On both occasions, the bowler has been Ronit More. Late on Day Two, Majumdar was nearly dismissed but for the no ball.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka | Axar Patel plays two lovely strokes - a punch through cover, though not off the back-foot, and a cut - for boundaries, off Jaydev Unadkat. A burgeoning partnership, this, between Axar and Rujul Bhatt; the two have added 39 runs. The deficit for Gujarat now is 168.

Bengal v Karnataka | Mithun bowled the first over in which the ball has darted, jagged and leapt. This could turn into a tricky chase if Karnataka can chip away in the first hour and given Bengal's reputation, no one's ruling out the possibility!

Bengal v Karnataka | Our correspondent Ayan Acharya tweets from Eden Gardens: Crucial first hour for both teams. If Bengal can add another 100, they'll believe they've one foot in the final. Karnataka has to believe it can chase down anything with time on its side. The strategy of going a bowler light backfired. KL has to step up.

----------------

Anustup Majumdar was nearly dismissed late on Day Two, a front-foot no-ball came to his rescue. At a time when Bengal, albeit possessing a clear advantage in the contest, isn't out of danger in its second innings yet, will he deliver once more? He has Sudip Chatterjee for company this time, though, and Bengal will hope the two see off the first hour safely and bat for long.

A reminder: thanks to Majumdar's unbeaten century and Ishan Porel's five-wicket haul, Bengal has a lead of 262 runs.

Gujarat's position, though, is shaky in Rajkot. And if the lower order doesn't provide some resistance today, a big first-innings lead will be Saurashtra's to claim.