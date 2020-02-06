Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Vignesh takes five, Tamil Nadu beats Baroda

For the second match in succession, Tamil Nadu secured a comprehensive victory with a bonus point beating Baroda by an innings and 57 runs on the third day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

Led by pacer K Vignesh’s five-wicket haul, Tamil Nadu needed just two sessions to bowl out Baroda for 259, after taking a 316-run lead on the second day.

The win keeps its slim hopes of qualification alive and would need another big win in the next match against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

The wicket at Motibaug always has something in it for the pacers in the first session and Mohammed struck in the third ball of the day removing opener Ahmadnoor Pathan caught at gully. Kedar Devdhar and Vikram Solanki did well to survive the next hour before the home team imploded.

It was then Vignesh turned things around for the visitors with a fiery spell during which he picked up three wickets to peg back Baroda.

Vignesh bowled with great intensity, hitting the deck hard and extracting good bounce from the surface. Right from the first over he was willing to test the batsman with bounce and it paid rich dividends.

The pacer removed Devdhar caught at slip with the extra bounce and then had Deepak Hooda mistiming a pull to give an easy catch to the deep square leg fielder.

He then accounted for Yusuf Pathan, who was brilliantly caught by Abhinav at deep point diving forward.

At the other end, Sai Kishore bowled Vishnu Solanki and when he had Swapnil Singh caught at silly point, Baroda was reduced to 62-6.

It was from here Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya (74) changed gears and went after the bowling attack. He first hit Vignesh for two sixes over mid-wicket before smashing Sai Kishore all over the park for five boundaries across two overs.

Post lunch, Krunal and Atit Sheth (70) continued to play with freedom with both batsmen slamming quick half-centuries. Vignesh then came back to dismiss Krunal, caught at the deep point region before dismissing Anureet Singh caught behind to complete his five-wicket haul.

Mohammed who set it up for TN with a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, fittingly finished the job with a yorker to remove Sheth.

Scoreboard:

Baroda (1st innings): 174

Tamil Nadu (1st innings) 490/7 decl.

Baroda (2nd innings): Kedar Devdhar c Aparajith b Vignesh 29, Ahmadnoor Pathan c Suryapprakash b Mohammed 0, Vishnu Solanki b Sai Kishore 19, Deepak Hooda c Mohammed b Vignesh 4, Krunal Pandya c (sub) Siddharth b Vignesh 74, Yusuf Pathan c Abhinav b Vignesh 1, Swapnil Singh c Suryapprakash b Sai Kishore 0, Viraj Bhosale c Vignesh b Aparajith 6, Atit Sheth b Mohammed 70, Anureet Singh c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 13, Babashafi Pathan not out 14

Extras (NB-2, B-12, LB-16, W-1) 30

Total (in 63.3 overs) 259

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-53, 3-53, 4-57 , 5-61, 6-62, 7-119, 8-192, 9-206

TN Bowling: Tanwar 9-4-29-0, Mohammed 11.3-3-31-2, Sai Kishore 17-4-65-2, Vignesh 16-4-62-5, Aparajith 10-0-44-1

Result: TN won by an innings and 57 runs.

Points: TN 7(19); Baroda 0 (14).