Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL due to stress fracture

England quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka tour and the Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The 24-year-old suffered a bone stress injury to his right elbow during England’s first Test against South Africa in Centurion in January. He was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

After the swelling on the injury had reduced, Archer underwent multiple scans in the UK.

He will start his rehabilitation programme with the ECB and is expected to recover ahead of the three-match Test series against West Indies in June.



"As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season. He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB said in a statement.

Archer has 26 wickets in 21 games in the IPL for Royals.