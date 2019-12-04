Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in first two games While Dhruv Shorey will lead Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named the vice-captain. PTI New Delhi 04 December, 2019 16:25 IST Delhi's Dhruv Shorey has been a consistent performer. - Sandeep Saxena PTI New Delhi 04 December, 2019 16:25 IST Middle-order batsman Dhruv Shorey was on Wednesday appointed the skipper of the 15-member Delhi team for its first two matches of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season.While Dhruv will lead the side, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named the vice-captain.Anuj Rawat will keep the wickets, while India international Navdeep Saini will spearhead the bowling attack.Besides, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also named four stand-byes -- Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma and Karan Dagar.According to a statement issued by the DDCA, Vijayran and Sarang Rawat will travel with the team despite being named among the stand-byes.The team was selected in a meeting on Wednesday here, which was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Sumit Narwal (Observer, Cricket Operations), skipper Shroey and Convenor Sanjay Bharadwaj.Delhi will open its Ranji Trophy campaign this season against Kerala at Thumba on December 9 to 12.The squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitin Rana (vice-captain), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Viukas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.