Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in first two games

Middle-order batsman Dhruv Shorey was on Wednesday appointed the skipper of the 15-member Delhi team for its first two matches of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season.

While Dhruv will lead the side, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named the vice-captain.

Anuj Rawat will keep the wickets, while India international Navdeep Saini will spearhead the bowling attack.

Besides, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also named four stand-byes -- Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma and Karan Dagar.

According to a statement issued by the DDCA, Vijayran and Sarang Rawat will travel with the team despite being named among the stand-byes.

The team was selected in a meeting on Wednesday here, which was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Sumit Narwal (Observer, Cricket Operations), skipper Shroey and Convenor Sanjay Bharadwaj.

Delhi will open its Ranji Trophy campaign this season against Kerala at Thumba on December 9 to 12.