Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai beats Andhra by 10 wickets to grab bonus point

It took Mumbai 162 minutes in an extended morning session of the last day to wrap up its second win with a bonus point in as many outings in Ranji Trophy and top the Group B table after two rounds.

All the Mumbai bowlers who rolled their arm over chipped in with at least a wicket each as Andhra’s remaining five wickets added just 78 runs at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground. Openers Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani then ensured it took Mumbai just 36 minutes to reach the target of 34 without any fuss.

The fact that the duo ensured Mumbai did not lose a wicket before Bista finished the game off with a backfoot punch off offie Shoaib Mohammed Khan meant Mumbai earned the bonus point for winning the game by 10 wickets.

Earlier in the morning, Shaik Rasheed and K. Nithish Kumar Reddy started on a sedate note with Andhra starting the day at 166 for five, 45 runs to make Mumbai bat again. When both the overnight batters were dismissed in the first seven overs – Nithish nicking Dhawal Kulkarni to the keeper while Rasheed being induced into a drive by Mohit Avasthi with Bhupen Lalwani completing the catch in the cordon - Andhra was in danger of conceding an innings defeat.

But K.V. Sasikanth – despite carrying a leg injury – ensured Andhra avoided the innings defeat. The pacer was hit on the helmet by Avasthi and also copped a blow on his shoulder before being replaced by Girinath Reddy as a concussion substitute for the fourth innings.

Shams Mulani fittingly finished the Andhra innings by forcing his fellow left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan to edge one to captain Ajinkya Rahane. The wicket gave Mulani his sixth 10-wicket match-haul in a glittering First-Class career.