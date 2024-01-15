MagazineBuy Print

Cooch Behar Trophy: Karnataka batter Prakhar Chaturvedi scores 400 vs Mumbai in Final

Chaturvedi’s innings broke Yuvraj Singh’s record of the highest score in a Cooch Behar Trophy final. Yuvraj had scored 358 in the final against Bihar in 1999.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 17:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player to score a 400 in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy.
Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player to score a 400 in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player to score a 400 in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

Karnataka batter Prakhar Chaturvedi etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player to score a 400 in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy during the match against Mumbai in Shimoga on Monday.

Opening the innings for Karnataka in its chase of Mumbai’s first innings score of 280, Chaturvedi remained unbeaten on 404 off 638 balls when the match was declared drawn, with Karnataka taking the first innings lead.

ALSO READ: BCCI invites applications for solitary slot in men’s selection committee

Chaturvedi’s innings broke Yuvraj Singh’s record of the highest score in a Cooch Behar Trophy final. Yuvraj had scored 358 in the final against Bihar in 1999.

The knock was placed second in the list of the overall highest scores in the Cooch Behar Trophy, behind Vijay Zol’s 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011.

Chaturvedi had in hand in four century partnerships across the Karnataka innings, with his 290-run stand with Harshil Dharmani (169 off 228 balls) being the highest.

Karthik S U, Karthikeya K P, Hardik Raj and Samarth N contributed with half centuries. Karnataka finished on 890/8 in 223 overs at the end of the game’s play.

Related Topics

Cooch Behar Trophy /

Karnataka /

Mumbai

