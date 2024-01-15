Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bad-light-marred Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match ends in draw

The Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu, being played at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala, ended in a draw with the teams deciding to shake hands after only 10 overs of play on the final day.

It must have come as some relief for the TN batters, Baba Indrajith (58 n.o., 140b, 4x8) and Vijay Shankar (55 n.o., 108b, 4x10), who finally got a chance to bat after the entirety of the third day was lost to bad light.

The Elite Group ‘C’ match, being played on a black-soil deck, saw the ball keeping low for the most part on Monday. There was the odd delivery, though, which would rise awkwardly despite TN captain R. Sai Kishore opting to use the light roller just ahead of resumption.

However, Shankar and Indrajith played risk-free, grounded shots to ensure the visitors lost no more wickets until the teams mutually agreed to call it a game at 2 p.m.

An uncanny situation had presented itself when, at 12:38 p.m., the umpires deemed the light was just enough for the match to recommence, given Tripura could have spin, operating from both ends. However, the absence of a spinner in the host’s playing eleven meant the wait was set to be prolonged further.

But luckily, the sun peeped out from behind the clouds after a few minutes, enabling the umpires to decide on a 1:10 p.m. start after allowing the teams 25 minutes to warm up.