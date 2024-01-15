BCCI invites applications for solitary slot in men’s selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for a solitary position in the senior men’s national selection committee.

Though the notice put up on the board’s website does not specify who it would replace from the current five-member committee led by Ajit Agarkar, reports had earlier suggested that the axe could fall on Salil Ankola, since the BCCI does not want two selectors from the west zone.

According to the notice, the ideal candidate should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class fixtures. The candidate should also have retired at least five years ago, and no member who has been part of any cricket committee for a total of five years shall be eligible for the role. Interestingly, the notice does not mention any age cap.

Though the BCCI had appointed a five-member committee with Chetan Sharma as its chairman in January last year, a sting operation conducted by a television channel forced Sharma to resign from the post. Former India fast bowler Agarkar, who hails from west zone, took charge as the chairman late last year, and now with January 25 as the deadline, it would be interesting to see who applies for the role.

Apart from Agarkar and Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sunder Das and S Sharath are the other members of the panel, which surprisingly, does not have a candidate from the north zone.