Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gujarat registers dramatic six-run win against sloppy Karnataka

Published : Jan 15, 2024 16:01 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
At 50 for no loss, chasing a paltry 110, Karnataka was coasting towards a victory with a bonus point. Barely 17 overs later, the Karnataka camp was in disbelief after sinking to a six-run loss.

On an extraordinary final day of a Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ outing here on Monday, Gujarat achieved the impossible. The never-say-die attitude of the home team was in stark contrast to the nervous Karnataka side. Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai (7/42) was the wrecker-in-chief, well supported by offspinner R.A. Vaghela (3/38).

This inept batting performance by Karnataka will leave a lasting scar. All that was needed was a calm head and a straight bat, but instead, a path of self-destruct was chosen. There were no demons on the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch. The visitor simply crumbled in the face of pressure, revealing temperament and technical frailties galore.

The poor shot selection started with captain Mayank Agarwal (19), who awkwardly tried to guide Desai to third-man when two slips were in place. His opening partner Devdutt Padikkal (31) took an almighty swipe and spooned it high, and was followed to the hut in the same over by vice-captain Nikin Jose.

Manish Pandey fended at a delivery that spat off the surface. Sujay Sateri missed an ugly hoick and lost his stumps - giving Desai his fifth scalp. V. Vyshak tried a paddle sweep in the first delivery he faced - a risk that did not pay off.

Regular opener R. Samarth, who came in at six-drop due to a flu, inexplicably rushed out to Vaghela and was stumped.

The vaunted Karnataka batting line-up, three of whom have donned India colours, was left embarrassed.

Young Shubhang Hegde (27, 37b, 3x4, 1x6) raised Karnataka’s hopes. Shubhang stayed cool even as his mates wilted, picking off the loose balls when they came his way. It took a terrific reflex catch by wicketkeeper Het Patel to end Shubhang’s vigil.

Prasidh Krishna, who didn’t take the field on Sunday due to an injury, was forced to come out to bat. There would be heroic tales to tell, however, as Vaghela cleaned up the pacer to spark victory celebrations.

The day started with Gujarat adding 48 runs to its overnight tally (171 for seven). This was the last passage of play which went along expected lines.

