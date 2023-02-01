Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Gutsy Vihari shows the way for Andhra against Madhya Pradesh

Vihari’s staggering walk to the crease helped Andhra end its first-innings at 379, a ball after lunch. The visiting side, sans its skipper, then hung Madhya Pradesh on 144 for four at stumps.

Lalith Kalidas
Indore 01 February, 2023 17:39 IST
Indore 01 February, 2023 17:39 IST
A left-handed Vihari offered moments worth rapturous applause as he cut Avesh and swept off-spinner Saransh Jain for fours 

A left-handed Vihari offered moments worth rapturous applause as he cut Avesh and swept off-spinner Saransh Jain for fours  | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Vihari’s staggering walk to the crease helped Andhra end its first-innings at 379, a ball after lunch. The visiting side, sans its skipper, then hung Madhya Pradesh on 144 for four at stumps.

Battling a fractured left wrist, Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari’s return as the last man stalled Madhya Pradesh’s momentum after it built a quick comeback on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Vihari’s staggering walk to the crease helped Andhra end its first-innings at 379, a ball after lunch. Furthermore, it silenced Madhya Pradesh, which had reduced Andhra from 262 for two to 353 for nine, with an improved body language and vocal presence from the previous day. The visiting side, sans Vihari then hung Madhya Pradesh on 144 for four at stumps.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 2 Highlights: Shreyas Gopal hits 100 as Karnataka leads by 358; Punjab takes first innings lead vs Saurashtra

Overnight batter Karan Shinde’s century (110, 264b, 12x4, 2x6) alongside Ricky Bhui (149) helped Andhra become the first visitor to cross 300 at the venue this season. Their 251-run stand was broken in the second hour as Madhya Pradesh effected a collapse with seven wickets. Seamer Anubhav Agarwal, empty-handed the other day, scalped four before Avesh Khan cleaned up No. 11 Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Avesh and his teammates quickly glanced at the Andhra dugout to confirm Vihari - advised four-five weeks rest for copping a bouncer from the fiery seamer on the opening day - was not going to come back.

The right-hander did, and with Lalith Mohan for company, improvised to add crucial runs for the last wicket. A left-handed Vihari offered moments worth rapturous applause as he cut Avesh and swept off-spinner Saransh Jain for fours with the vigour of his conventional bottom hand. He added 11 runs from 19 deliveries before Saransh trapped him on 27.

The first-innings lead could be the decisive factor - Vihari’s gambit does not seem mindless, after all.

Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri failed to convert starts. Rajat Patidar (20) and half-centurion Shubham Sharma were castled by pearlers from Nitish Kumar and KV Sasikanth, respectively. Captain Aditya Shrivastava (20 batting) is now left with an uphill task to reduce the 235-run deficit.

The scores
Andhra — 1st innings: C R Gnaneshwar c Gawali b Gourav 24, Abhishek Reddy lbw b Gourav 22, Hanuma Vihari lbw b Saransh 27, Ricky Bhui c Saransh b Anubhav 149, Karan Shinde c Mantri b Anubhav 110, Ashwin Hebbar c Shubham b Kartikeya 11, Nitish Kumar c Mantri b Anubhav 0, Shoaib Khan c Gourav b Kartikeya 5, Sasikanth lbw b 0, Lalith Mohan not out 22, Prithvi Raj b Avesh 2; Extras (b-5, lb-1, w-1) 7; Total (for all out in 127.1 overs): 379.
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-58, 3-323, 4-328, 5-328, 6-343, 7-344, 8-344, 9-353.
Madhya Pradesh bowling: Avesh 31-4-106-1, Anubhav 22-4-72-4, Kartikeya 24-6-54-2, Gourav 24-3-82-2, Saransh 23.1-5-49-1, Shubham 3-0-10-0.
Madhya Pradesh — 1st innings: Yash Dubey c Gnaneshwar b Sasikanth 20, Himanshu Mantri c Lalith b Prithvi 22, Shubham Sharma b Sasikanth 51, Rajat Patidar b Nitish 20, Aditya Shrivastava (batting) 20, Anubhav Agarwal (batting) 0; Extras (b-8, lb-2, w-1) 11; Total (for four wkts in 41 overs): 144.
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-47, 3-89, 4-144.
Andhra bowling: Sasikanth 12-2-37-2, Nitish 11-0-49-1, Prithvi 9-4-7-1, Lalith 9-0-41-0.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us