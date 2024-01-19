Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chauhan takes five as Delhi restricts Madhya Pradesh to 171

Pacer Himanshu Chauhan claimed five for 51 that helped Delhi restrict Madhya Pradesh to 171 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy league match at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

At stumps, Delhi was 86 for two, needing another 86 runs to take the first innings lead.

Opting to bat, MP tumbled from 78 for two to 126 for eight after Chauhan and Divij Mehra (3/48) did most of the damage. For the host, only Shubham Sharma (59) stood firm amid the ruins. Later, No. 10 Kumar Kartikeya Singh (33) was instrumental in MP reaching 171 after he added 29 runs with Aryan Pandey and former Delhi pacer Kulwant Khejroliya for the last two wickets.

Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 1