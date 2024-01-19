MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chauhan takes five as Delhi restricts Madhya Pradesh to 171

At stumps, Delhi was 86 for two, needing another 86 runs to take the first innings lead.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 18:45 IST , INDORE - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Divij Mehra (3/48) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Divij Mehra (3/48) in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Divij Mehra (3/48) in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Pacer Himanshu Chauhan claimed five for 51 that helped Delhi restrict Madhya Pradesh to 171 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy league match at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

At stumps, Delhi was 86 for two, needing another 86 runs to take the first innings lead.

Opting to bat, MP tumbled from 78 for two to 126 for eight after Chauhan and Divij Mehra (3/48) did most of the damage. For the host, only Shubham Sharma (59) stood firm amid the ruins. Later, No. 10 Kumar Kartikeya Singh (33) was instrumental in MP reaching 171 after he added 29 runs with Aryan Pandey and former Delhi pacer Kulwant Khejroliya for the last two wickets.

Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 1

The scores:
Madhya Pradesh 1st innings: Yash Dubey b Chauhan 30, Himanshu Mantri c Himmat b Divij Mehra 8, Sumit Kushwah c Himmat b Chauhan 3, Shubham Sharma c Himmat b Mehra 59, Harsh Gawali c Kandpal b Himanshu Chauhan 3, Rishabh Chouhan c (sub) Lakshay b Hrithik Shokeen 0, Saransh Jain c Malhotra b Chauhan 2, Aryan Pandey lbw b Chauhan 11, Anubhav Agarwal c Himmat b Mehra 4, Kumar Kartikeya Singh c Sidhu b Badoni 33, Kulwant Khejroliya (not out 0, Extras (b-6, lb-9, nb-3) 18, Total (in 53.2 overs) 171.
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-24, 3-78, 4-107, 5-110, 6-117, 7-122, 8-126, 9-155,
Delhi bowling: Mehra 15-0-1-48-3, Chauhan 17-3-51-5, Mishra 11-1-33-0, Shokeen 10-2-24-1, Badoni 0.2-0-0-1.
Delhi 1st innings: Salil Malhotra lbw b Pandey 14, Yash Dhull (batting) 36, Jonty Sidhu b Agarwal 12, Himmat Singh (batting) 19, Extras (b-4, lb-1) 5, Total (for two wickets in 29 overs) 86.
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-48.
MP bowling: Kartikeya Singh 5-0-2-22-0, Khejroliya 7-3-9-0, Agarwal 9-3-31-1, Pandey 8-3-19-1.
Toss: Madhya Pradesh.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Delhi /

Madhya Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG v EBFC lineups, Kolkata derby updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up
    M. M. Somaya
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chauhan takes five as Delhi restricts Madhya Pradesh to 171
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chauhan takes five as Delhi restricts Madhya Pradesh to 171
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Mitchell, Phillips hit half-centuries as New Zealand beats Pakistan by seven wickets
    AFP
  3. U-19 World Cup 2024: India looks for winning start in opener against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. PCB issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs
    PTI
  5. New Zealand’s Conway misses T20 match v Pakistan due to COVID
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG v EBFC lineups, Kolkata derby updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up
    M. M. Somaya
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chauhan takes five as Delhi restricts Madhya Pradesh to 171
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment