Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary said even though he shared a good relationship with Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, there will be no let up in intensity when he steps onto the field for the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Tiwary said he shared a good rapport with Unadkat starting from the days when both played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

“He (Unadkat) is like my younger brother. When I started playing for KKR, he too was there. We built a relationship from there. We were in the same room sharing the playstation, we shared many things. At the end of the day, you have to be friends off the field. But from tomorrow we will be ruthless. When we are out there on the field, we don’t know who Jaydev or any other player is. We followed the same attitude even in our last match (against Madhya Pradesh),” said Tiwary on the eve of the match.

Asked whether Bengal, which lost to Saurashtra in the final in 2020, would take the home title clash as a revenge match, Tiwary said, “A couple of players are thinking of revenge, but for others, it is about giving their best. We don’t want to discuss this word. To do this, obviously, you have to beat them in the skill set, tactics and strategy. After defeating them, we can say we have taken revenge.”

Tiwary said playing a Ranji final at Eden means a lot for him. “I’ve never played a Ranji final at home. It has not sunk in yet. It’s a good thing for me. I am not thinking too much about this. I am just trying to be as cool as it can be. Staying at home helps the players. Initially, we thought of staying at a hotel. But again we thought ‘let’s not disturb the routine, let everyone come back from home and be in a happy frame of mind.”

Tiwary said instead of thinking of achieving a personal milestone of reaching 10,000 first-class runs, he is keen to contribute useful runs for his team.

-Saurashtra close to Unadkat’s heart-

Unadkat said playing for Saurashtra was a special feeling. “This team is so close to my heart. When you start playing, you always dream of playing Ranji Trophy. That was my dream - to play for Saurashtra. To play for the nation is secondary. First, you have to establish yourself as a Ranji Trophy player. That dream still lives strong.

“When I was not a part of the side, I was keenly following from outside as well. My heart is always going to be for Saurashtra.

“Any final that I play with this bunch of players is going to be special. We have been playing together for a decade now, we have a great bonding. I look forward to it every season.”

Unadkat, who was released from the Indian Test squad for the Ranji Trophy final, said, “It was a mutual decision. I was keen to get game time and the team management was equally keen. Rahul (Dravid) bhai wanted me to go out there and play. So I talked to the selectors.”

Unadkat said winning the Ranji Trophy again would be a tribute to team mate Cheteshwar Pujara, who would be playing his 100th Test shortly.

“It will be the best tribute to give it to him. The inspiration that he has provided not just for Saurashtra, but millions of India fans, to stick around to the basics, to be doing what he has been doing for the last 13 years.

“I was there when he made his Test debut, I was a part of the team as well. I don’t see a lot of difference in his attitude and ethics. There can’t be a better way to give him a tribute. Yes, we won the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, but I feel this would be a great tribute to him, a player who has made Saurashtra proud and the nation proud.”

Unadkat expected the final against Bengal to be an exciting contest. “I would rate it as an even, balanced contest. Any team reaching the final will have the form on their side, be it the bowlers or batters. Our fast bowlers are also doing well, that’s why I rate it as an even contest. Whoever plays and wins more sessions will actually come out on top,” said Unadkat.