Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 LIVE: Bengal eyes comeback

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's day three LIVE blog from the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Brief scores (after Day 2): Saurashtra 384/8 (A Vasavada 106, C Pujara 66; M Kumar 2/83, S Ahmed 2/103) at stumps on day two.

Here's how our reporter Wriddhaayan Bhattacharya summed up the second day's play.

In the first two sessions, the only time Bengal could sniff a dismissal in the otherwise dull day of batting overdose was in the 18th over of the day. Shahbaz Ahmed hit Cheteshwar Pujara’s pads but the batsman was outside the designated ‘three metres’ from the stumps; thereby, cancelling out the chance of a review.

Pujara (66 off 237) and Arpit Vasavada (106 off 287) batted their heart out for 297 minutes on a wicket that was slammed by Bengal coach Arun Lal on day one. The duo added 142 runs for the sixth wicket in 380 balls. Saurashtra finished at 384/8.

Scoring under 2.5 runs per over and striking the ball at a little over 30, the Saurashtra batters literally put everyone to sleep. One could feel for the Bengal fielders who were battling the dry heat for two days at a stretch. At one stage, Pujara’s strike-rate dropped to 22. Here's the rest of the report.

Playing XIs: Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Gharami.

