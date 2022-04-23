Ranji Trophy knockouts likely from June 6

The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy is likely to begin on June 6, with Bengaluru hosting all the seven games.



The quarterfinals are likely to be held from June 6, while the semifinals and the final will begin on June 14 and 22 respectively.

The BCCI had hosted the league stage of the Ranji Trophy before the Indian Premier League and it was decided to allot all the remaining matches to Bengaluru keeping in mind the fact that most of the other centres receive heavy rain around that time.



Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have directly qualified for the quarterfinals.



Meanwhile Jharkhand, the Elite group team with the least points, will face Nagaland that topped the Plate Group in the pre-quarterfinal.