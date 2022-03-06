Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai, Karnataka among eight teams to qualify for knockouts

While the pre-quarterfinal will be underway on Saturday in Kolkata, the quarterfinal games will be played after the completion of the IPL 2022 season in June.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 March, 2022 18:12 IST

Mumbai topped Group D ahead of Saurashtra to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on Sunday.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 March, 2022 18:12 IST

The Ranji Trophy knockout spots were sealed after three rounds of the league stages were completed on Sunday.

Seven toppers of the Elite Groups -  Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have directly qualified for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile Jharkhand, the Elite group team with the least points, will face Nagaland that topped the Plate Group in the pre-quarterfinal.

READ: IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, venues and teams

While the pre-quarterfinal will be underway in Kolkata from Saturday, the quarterfinal games will be played after the completion of the IPL 2022 season in June.

Group A

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Madhya Pradesh

3

2

0

1

14

2.147

Kerala

3

2

0

1

14

1.648

Gujarat

3

1

2

0

7

1.105

Meghalaya

3

0

3

0

0

0.234


Group B

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Bengal

3

3

0

0

18

1.308

Hyderabad

3

2

1

0

12

1.197

Baroda

3

0

2

1

3

0.939

Chandigarh

3

0

2

1

1

0.694


Group C

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Karnataka

3

2

0

1

16

1.681

Railways

3

1

0

2

10

1.324

Jammu & Kashmir

3

1

2

0

6

0.782

Puducherry

3

0

2

1

1

0.548


Group D

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Mumbai

3

2

0

1

16

1.893

Saurashtra

3

2

0

1

14

1.441

Odisha

3

0

2

1

3

0.453

Goa

3

0

2

1

1

0.791

 

Group E

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Uttarakhand

3

2

1

0

12

1.398

Andhra

3

1

1

1

9

1.183

Services

3

1

1

1

8

0.872

Rajasthan

3

1

2

0

6

0.723


Group F

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Punjab

3

2

0

1

16

1.466

Haryana

3

1

1

1

9

1.102

Himachal Pradesh

3

1

1

1

8

1.006

Tripura

3

0

2

1

1

0.581


Group G

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Uttar Pradesh

3

2

0

1

13

0.953

Vidarbha

3

1

0

2

12

2.116

Maharashtra

3

1

1

1

8

0.898

Assam

3

0

3

0

0

0.645

 

Group H

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Jharkhand

3

2

1

0

12

0.958

 Chhattisgarh           

3

1

0

2

10

0.906

   Tamil Nadu

3

0

1

2

6

1.035

Delhi

3

0

1

2

2

1.069


Plate Group

Team

Mat

Won

Lost

Draw

Pts

Quotient

Nagaland

3

3

0

0

19

2.304

Manipur

3

1

1

1

10

1.062

Sikkim

3

1

1

1

9

1.227

Arunachal Pradesh

3

1

2

0

6

0.571

Bihar

3

0

1

2

4

1.249

Mizoram

3

0

1

2

2

0.466

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App