Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai, Karnataka among eight teams to qualify for knockouts

The Ranji Trophy knockout spots were sealed after three rounds of the league stages were completed on Sunday.



Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have directly qualified for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile Jharkhand, the Elite group team with the least points, will face Nagaland that topped the Plate Group in the pre-quarterfinal.

While the pre-quarterfinal will be underway in Kolkata from Saturday, the quarterfinal games will be played after the completion of the IPL 2022 season in June.

Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Madhya Pradesh 3 2 0 1 14 2.147 Kerala 3 2 0 1 14 1.648 Gujarat 3 1 2 0 7 1.105 Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0 0.234



Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Bengal 3 3 0 0 18 1.308 Hyderabad 3 2 1 0 12 1.197 Baroda 3 0 2 1 3 0.939 Chandigarh 3 0 2 1 1 0.694



Group C

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Karnataka 3 2 0 1 16 1.681 Railways 3 1 0 2 10 1.324 Jammu & Kashmir 3 1 2 0 6 0.782 Puducherry 3 0 2 1 1 0.548



Group D

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Mumbai 3 2 0 1 16 1.893 Saurashtra 3 2 0 1 14 1.441 Odisha 3 0 2 1 3 0.453 Goa 3 0 2 1 1 0.791

Group E

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Uttarakhand 3 2 1 0 12 1.398 Andhra 3 1 1 1 9 1.183 Services 3 1 1 1 8 0.872 Rajasthan 3 1 2 0 6 0.723



Group F

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Punjab 3 2 0 1 16 1.466 Haryana 3 1 1 1 9 1.102 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 1 8 1.006 Tripura 3 0 2 1 1 0.581



Group G

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Uttar Pradesh 3 2 0 1 13 0.953 Vidarbha 3 1 0 2 12 2.116 Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 8 0.898 Assam 3 0 3 0 0 0.645

Group H

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Pts Quotient Jharkhand 3 2 1 0 12 0.958 Chhattisgarh 3 1 0 2 10 0.906 Tamil Nadu 3 0 1 2 6 1.035 Delhi 3 0 1 2 2 1.069



Plate Group