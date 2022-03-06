Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai, Karnataka among eight teams to qualify for knockouts While the pre-quarterfinal will be underway on Saturday in Kolkata, the quarterfinal games will be played after the completion of the IPL 2022 season in June. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 18:12 IST Mumbai topped Group D ahead of Saurashtra to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on Sunday. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 18:12 IST The Ranji Trophy knockout spots were sealed after three rounds of the league stages were completed on Sunday. Seven toppers of the Elite Groups - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have directly qualified for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile Jharkhand, the Elite group team with the least points, will face Nagaland that topped the Plate Group in the pre-quarterfinal.READ: IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, venues and teams While the pre-quarterfinal will be underway in Kolkata from Saturday, the quarterfinal games will be played after the completion of the IPL 2022 season in June.Group ATeam MatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientMadhya Pradesh3201142.147Kerala3201141.648Gujarat312071.105Meghalaya303000.234Group BTeam MatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientBengal3300181.308Hyderabad3210121.197Baroda302130.939Chandigarh302110.694Group CTeamMatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientKarnataka3201161.681Railways3102101.324Jammu & Kashmir312060.782Puducherry302110.548Group DTeamMatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientMumbai3201161.893Saurashtra3201141.441Odisha302130.453Goa302110.791 Group ETeamMatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientUttarakhand3210121.398Andhra311191.183Services311180.872Rajasthan312060.723Group FTeamMatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientPunjab3201161.466Haryana311191.102Himachal Pradesh311181.006Tripura302110.581Group GTeam MatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientUttar Pradesh3201130.953Vidarbha3102122.116Maharashtra311180.898Assam303000.645 Group HTeamMatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientJharkhand3210120.958 Chhattisgarh 3102100.906 Tamil Nadu301261.035Delhi301221.069Plate GroupTeam MatWonLostDrawPtsQuotientNagaland3300192.304Manipur3111101.062Sikkim311191.227Arunachal Pradesh312060.571Bihar301241.249Mizoram301220.466 Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :