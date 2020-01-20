Ranji Trophy Live Score - Round 6, Day 2: TN looks to consolidate position

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

LIVE UPDATES

Tamil Nadu vs Railways: Dinesh Karthik, unbeaten on 57, and Baba Indrajith (2 not out) resume TN's innings on the second day. The host leads by 160 runs.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: Nidheesh strikes early for Kerala as Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria is caught by Abhishek Mohan for 26. Rajasthan extend lead to 95. Kothari looking solid on unbeaten 73.

Bengal vs Hyderbad, our correspondent P.K. Ajit Kumar updates: Good morning from a cold, windy Kalyani. It has been a good morning for Hyderabad thus far, having picked up a wicket, that of Sheryan Chakraborty, who was caught at slip off Ravi Kiran. The morning could have been even better for Hyderabad if the slip had accepted the regulation catch offered by Manoj Tiwary off Ravi Kiran. He was on 160 then, now he is on 170; Bengal 386 for six in the 101st over.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: It takes Mumbai just two balls to strike on the second morning. Tushar Deshpande starts off a with a short ball and the next one, he bowls a perfect yorker that crashes into the stumps through Akshdeep Nath's defence. Nath dismissed for 115 (217b, 16x4, 2x6). UP 281 for 5.