Cricket Ranji Trophy Live Score - Round 6, Day 2: TN looks to consolidate position Get the Ranji Trophy live score, updates and commentary from day two of the sixth-round matches being played across the country, with Tamil Nadu in a dominant position. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 January, 2020 09:58 IST Tamil Nadu has gained a 160-run lead in the first innings after R. Ashwin led the way with the ball, taking four for 26. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 January, 2020 09:58 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.LIVE UPDATESTamil Nadu vs Railways: Dinesh Karthik, unbeaten on 57, and Baba Indrajith (2 not out) resume TN's innings on the second day. The host leads by 160 runs.Kerala vs Rajasthan: Nidheesh strikes early for Kerala as Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria is caught by Abhishek Mohan for 26. Rajasthan extend lead to 95. Kothari looking solid on unbeaten 73.Bengal vs Hyderbad, our correspondent P.K. Ajit Kumar updates: Good morning from a cold, windy Kalyani. It has been a good morning for Hyderabad thus far, having picked up a wicket, that of Sheryan Chakraborty, who was caught at slip off Ravi Kiran. The morning could have been even better for Hyderabad if the slip had accepted the regulation catch offered by Manoj Tiwary off Ravi Kiran. He was on 160 then, now he is on 170; Bengal 386 for six in the 101st over.Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: It takes Mumbai just two balls to strike on the second morning. Tushar Deshpande starts off a with a short ball and the next one, he bowls a perfect yorker that crashes into the stumps through Akshdeep Nath's defence. Nath dismissed for 115 (217b, 16x4, 2x6). UP 281 for 5.Scores at Stumps Day 11. Bengal 366/5 vs Hyderabad2. Assam 77/1 vs Maharashtra3. Meghalaya 235 all out vs Manipur 18/74. Nagaland 166 all out vs Bihar 115/25. Sikkim 107/4 vs Mizoram 201 all out6. Delhi 41/4 vs Vidarbha 179 all out7. Gujarat 277/9 vs Punjab8. Kerala 173/4 vs Rajasthan 90 all out9. Himachal Pradesh 314/5 vs Baroda10. Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra 295/811. Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 281/412. Tamil Nadu 236/4 vs Railways 76 all out13. Chhattisgarh 137/5 vs Tripura 53 all out14. Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand 213/615. Odisha 161 all out vs J&K 38/316. Services 63/6 vs Haryana 176 all out17. Puducherry 209 all out vs Arunachal Pradesh 109/318. Goa 251 all out vs Chandigarh 3/0