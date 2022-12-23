Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy matches happening today in different parts of the country, Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy, Day 4 Live Updates

Assam 436/9 dec vs Delhi 439 & 166/0

Bengal 310 & 291/5 vs Himachal Pradesh 130 & 220/2

Jharkhand 386 & 76/2 vs Goa 362

Uttarakhand 477 vs Odisha 213 & 165

Uttarakhand won by an innings and 99 runs

Baroda 615 vs Haryana 278 & 251/5

Tamil Nadu 345 vs Andhra 297 & 250

Saurashtra 367/5 vs Maharashtra 493

Services 213 & 221 vs Chhattisgarh 389 & 46/0

Chhattisgarh won by 10 wickets

Rajasthan 337 & 363/8 dec vs Kerala 306 & 81/3

Vidarbha 264 & 348/6 vs Tripura 299

Manipur 296 vs Bihar 311 & 217/8

Round two Results

Sikkim vs Meghalaya

Meghalaya won by 10 wickets

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland

Uttar Pradesh won by an innings and 230 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram

Mizoram won by an innings and 118 runs

Punjab vs Railways

No result. Pitch deemed dangerous. Match rescheduled

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir

Gujarat won by 9 wickets

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 125 runs

Puducherry vs Karnataka

Karnataka won by an innings and 7 runs

Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Mumbai won by an innings and 217 runs

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: Shoaib Mohammed Khan picks a five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu still needs 38 runs to win with eight wickets down. This has been a real fightback from Andhra, who stormed from behind and picked wickets at regular intervals.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: Baba Indrajith and Washington Sundar have forged a partnership after the fall of B Sai Sudarshan, N Jagadeesan and Baba Aparaith. Andhra has done well by picking early wickets but Tamil Nadu needs just 97 runs to win.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore picks five wickets as Tamil Nadu has bowled out Andhra for 250. Tamil Nadu is currently 6/0 and requires another 197 runs to secure victory after it narrowly missed an outright win against Hyderabad in the season opener.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore has picked a three-wicket haul as Ricky Bhui departs for 76. Andhra has crossed the 200-run mark but has lost seven wickets with the lead just 172. Tamil Nadu will aim to polish off the tail and then will start favourites to gun down the total.

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra: Day 3 Report

In a pressure situation, Ricky Bhui batted with composure. A natural striker, he was firm off either foot. In the cauldron, he displayed the broad blade of defence.

On Bhui, rests much of Andhra’s hopes.

Bhui (62 batting, 108b, 5x4, 1x6) and Andhra’s end-of-third-day score of 162 for five - it leads by 114 - means the last day will be decisive in this gripping Ranji Trophy duel at the Ramakrishna grounds.

Thursday ended dramatically with U.M.S. Girinath (18), done in by Sai Kishore’s extra bounce, being held smartly by Sai Sudharsan at silly point.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu added just 72 runs, bowled out for 345. A lead of 48 was below its expectations.

Hanuma Vihari marshalled his attack with imagination and led from the front when he opened the innings.

The duel between a fired-up Sandeep Warrier and Vihari was engrossing. There was good carry for Warrier even on the third day afternoon and he did strike Vihari on the chest with a lifter.

Vihari continued after treatment. The gutsy Vihari (26 off 48) was prised out on the leg-side by a rising ball from Vijay Shankar. Vihari was unhappy with the verdict.

Ricky Bhui and Sheikh Rasheed looked good - Rasheed flashed seamer L. Vignesh to the point fence.

However, Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant direct hit from square-leg, ended Rasheed’s (21) tenure.

The left-handed Karan Shinde was superbly held by Sai Sudarshan when Washington Sundar spun one away.

In the morning, seamers Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scalped four, and K.V. Sasikanth impressed on a Coimbatore surface with its traditional morning fizz. .

The left-handed Washington, shaping well, ran himself out and Shankar’s 75-ball 26 was terminated by Lalith Mohan’s away spinner.

Young southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul played close to the body, and displayed delicate touch, before he was caught at deep covers off Nitish.

Sai Kishore smote two straight sixes off off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan but the Tamil Nadu innings concluded soon.

Tamil Nadu’s hero of the day was Sai Sudharsan with two fine catches and a sensational run-out. This match has his stamp.