Unadkat says Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu clash a “contest of equals” ahead of Ranji Trophy quarterfinals

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat called his side’s quarterfinal clash against Tamil Nadu a contest of equals despite the defending champion having a core group of players who have won the title twice in the last three years.

“We have played many more high-intensity games in the last three or four seasons. And that does help the players when they are put under pressure. But I would still say it’s a contest of equals because they are playing at home and know the conditions well,” said the left-arm pacer who has led his side to both its titles.

At the same time, the 32-year-old added, “Tamil Nadu is here (in the knockouts) after six seasons, and I hope that they feel that pressure of playing that knockout game more than we do because we have been here more in the last few seasons.”

Like Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra also started slowly, losing a game at home to Haryana, before racking up the wins in the last five rounds.

“I think we haven’t been a hundred per cent in terms of our performances. I would say we were right up there in some of the games, especially in the last couple of games,” said Unadkat about his side’s performances.

“That’s why it’s always better to peak at the right time, and that’s what matters at the end.”

However, Tamil Nadu head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni said his team was not awed by the occasion. “If you think a knockout match is a different ball game, it becomes different. It is all about mindset. I want the players to treat this as a routine match, just like how we played Karnataka or Punjab in the group stage,” remarked Kulkarni.

“We have a good blend of youth and experience. If we keep reminding the players that it is a knockout match, they might do something different.”

On taking on the defending champions, Kulkarni said, “I respect Saurashtra because they play a good brand of cricket. They know how to win, but we need not think too much about our opponents. We beat them at Chepauk last year.”

“This is an opportunity for TN to become a champion team, and what is required is to beat the champion team,” he added.