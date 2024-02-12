MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk

TN, chasing 355 on the final day of the Ranji Trophy clash, came within striking distance of the target before finishing 17 runs behind, while Karnataka was two wickets away from a win.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 19:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s B. Indrajith is run out by Karnataka’s Vidwath Kaverappa during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk on Monday. 
Tamil Nadu’s B. Indrajith is run out by Karnataka’s Vidwath Kaverappa during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk on Monday.  | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s B. Indrajith is run out by Karnataka’s Vidwath Kaverappa during the Ranji Trophy match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk on Monday.  | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU

A Tamil Nadu-Karnataka game is one of the marquee clashes on the domestic calendar. True to its billing, the two sides dished out a humdinger that went down to the wire before ending in a stalemate at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

TN, chasing 355 on the final day of the Ranji Trophy clash, came within striking distance of the target before finishing 17 runs behind, while Karnataka was two wickets away from a win.

However, the match would not have gone so deep if not for half-centuries from Pradosh Ranjan Paul (74), B. Indrajith (98) and Vijay Shankar (60), which kept the host in the hunt despite facing stiff odds at the start of the day.

A lot depended on Indrajith for TN to have a chance of even salvaging a point on a pitch assisting spinners, and the 29-year-old rose to the occasion. 

Indrajith was nimble on his feet, especially off the backfoot against the tweakers and held fort at one end, building partnerships with Pradosh and later Vijay Shankar - with whom he added 125 runs for the sixth wicket.

Overnight batters Pradosh and opener Vimal Khumar played out the first hour without trouble after resuming the day on 36 for one. Pradosh looked fluent and hit a flurry of boundaries, as TN managed 114 runs in the first session. The left-hander targeted the square boundary with consecutive ramp shots over the slips off V. Kaverappa. He reached his half-century with a sweep to the fence off Hardik Raj. 

READ | Thampi’s late burst against Bengal gives Kerala first win of the season

However, just 10 minutes before lunch, the 23-year-old poked at a delivery from Vyshak and was caught at slip.

At 199 for five, Indrajith and Vijay Shankar needed to bat out nearly 34 overs. The former hit a few boundaries before Vijay joined the act with a swept four and six, forcing the visitor to go on the defensive by bowling negative leg-side lines with nine fielders on the ropes. The duo ran a lot of twos and reduced the target to 97 off the last 15 mandatory overs.

Karnataka took the new ball with 41 needed off the last five and got a breakthrough when Indrajith was run out trying to steal a single, two short of a well-deserved century. 

In the next over, Vijay Shankar was caught at long-on off Vyshak, and TN’s charge ended at that point, but not before putting on a show that added lustre to this famed rivalry.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Karnataka /

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka /

Baba Indrajith /

Vijay Shankar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. South Africa cricket great Mike Procter seriously ill
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka ends in a thrilling draw at Chepauk
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment